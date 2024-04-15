Zacks Research Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Get Sunoco alerts:

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) – Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sunoco in a report released on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.09. The consensus estimate for Sunoco’s current full-year earnings is $4.99 per share.

SUN has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup cut Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Sunoco from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Sunoco from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sunoco from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.71.

Shares of NYSE:SUN opened at $53.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.84. Sunoco has a 52-week low of $41.95 and a 52-week high of $64.89.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($2.46). The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sunoco by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 8,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Sunoco by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Sunoco by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Sunoco by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC increased its stake in Sunoco by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 24,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.842 per share. This represents a $3.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.31%.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

