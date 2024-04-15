Zacks Research Comments on Edison International’s Q4 2025 Earnings (NYSE:EIX)

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for Edison International in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $1.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.31. The consensus estimate for Edison International’s current full-year earnings is $5.01 per share.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.12. Edison International had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Edison International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Edison International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Edison International in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Edison International from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edison International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Edison International

Edison International Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $68.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Edison International has a 12-month low of $58.82 and a 12-month high of $74.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.26.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Edison International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Edison International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Edison International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Edison International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Edison International by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

About Edison International

(Get Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.