Zacks Research Comments on Textron Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:TXT)

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Textron in a report released on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.61. The consensus estimate for Textron’s current full-year earnings is $6.27 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Textron’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.93 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TXT. UBS Group upped their price objective on Textron from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Textron from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Textron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.88.

Shares of Textron stock opened at $93.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.93. Textron has a 1-year low of $61.27 and a 1-year high of $97.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Textron’s payout ratio is 1.75%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TXT. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 0.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 0.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,503,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,748,161,000 after buying an additional 177,502 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 52.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

