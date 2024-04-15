Zacks Research Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Get Progressive alerts:

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Progressive in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $2.27 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.25. The consensus estimate for Progressive’s current full-year earnings is $10.50 per share.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.88 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share.

PGR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $228.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $232.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $161.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of PGR stock opened at $203.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $197.15 and a 200-day moving average of $173.13. The company has a market cap of $119.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Progressive has a one year low of $111.41 and a one year high of $212.24.

Institutional Trading of Progressive

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Progressive by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Progressive by 143.6% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 5,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $1,005,116.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,821,329.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 5,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $1,005,116.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,821,329.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $93,251.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,921 shares in the company, valued at $4,725,350.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,629 shares of company stock worth $8,348,176. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.09%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

