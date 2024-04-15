Zacks Research Weighs in on Nabors Industries Ltd.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:NBR)

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for Nabors Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $5.00 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.72. The consensus estimate for Nabors Industries’ current full-year earnings is ($4.32) per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Nabors Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nabors Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.60.

Nabors Industries Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NBR opened at $79.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $751.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36. Nabors Industries has a fifty-two week low of $71.42 and a fifty-two week high of $141.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.53.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($3.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($2.30). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $737.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.52 million.

Institutional Trading of Nabors Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nabors Industries by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 397,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,415,000 after purchasing an additional 209,450 shares in the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,620,000. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its stake in Nabors Industries by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 384,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,308,000 after acquiring an additional 164,816 shares during the period. Webs Creek Capital Management LP bought a new position in Nabors Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,872,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nabors Industries by 158.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,863,000 after acquiring an additional 143,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

About Nabors Industries

(Get Free Report)

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.