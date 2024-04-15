Zacks Research Weighs in on Rockwell Automation, Inc.’s Q4 2025 Earnings (NYSE:ROK)

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $4.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.12. The consensus estimate for Rockwell Automation’s current full-year earnings is $12.03 per share.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ROK. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $269.00 to $265.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.08.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $284.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $282.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.42. The company has a market capitalization of $32.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.43. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $252.11 and a twelve month high of $348.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.58). Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 13,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.02, for a total transaction of $3,933,978.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,575.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.59, for a total value of $43,138.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,820.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 13,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.02, for a total transaction of $3,933,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,575.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,877 shares of company stock worth $5,058,772. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.57%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

