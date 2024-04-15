Zacks Research Weighs in on Selective Insurance Group, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $2.17 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.15. The consensus estimate for Selective Insurance Group’s current full-year earnings is $7.67 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s FY2025 earnings at $8.40 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SIGI. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Selective Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.17.

Selective Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of SIGI stock opened at $101.19 on Monday. Selective Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $91.99 and a 52-week high of $109.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.90.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Selective Insurance Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 516.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,959,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $173,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,463 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 188.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,450,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,287,000 after acquiring an additional 947,147 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,290,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 317.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 525,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,527,000 after acquiring an additional 399,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 11.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,866,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $398,941,000 after acquiring an additional 398,517 shares during the last quarter. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Brenda M. Hall sold 2,626 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.88, for a total value of $278,040.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,904.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.01%.

About Selective Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.