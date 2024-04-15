Zions Bancorporation, National Association (ZION) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 22nd. Analysts expect Zions Bancorporation, National Association to post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Zions Bancorporation, National Association to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ZION opened at $40.67 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.94. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $46.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.70%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, CEO Harris H. Simmons acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.54 per share, for a total transaction of $154,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,312,987 shares in the company, valued at $50,602,518.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, CEO Harris H. Simmons acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.54 per share, for a total transaction of $154,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,312,987 shares in the company, valued at $50,602,518.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Richard Young sold 5,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $225,055.37. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,867.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,022 shares of company stock worth $744,893. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,446,271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,587,000 after purchasing an additional 32,883 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,262,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,816 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,513,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,468,000 after purchasing an additional 745,919 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,273,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,846,000 after purchasing an additional 81,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,041,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,375,000 after purchasing an additional 101,901 shares in the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

