16,821 Shares in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Purchased by Sapient Capital LLC

Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Get Vale alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VALE. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Vale by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Vale by 44.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Vale by 7.0% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Vale by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vale by 3.1% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VALE shares. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Vale in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Vale in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Vale from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Vale from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Vale in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.52.

Vale Trading Down 0.2 %

VALE opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $11.73 and a fifty-two week high of $16.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.97.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $13.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 19.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Vale Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.3182 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.7%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.48%.

Vale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.