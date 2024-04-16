1,816 Shares in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,816 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group by 88.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 157.3% in the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 193 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 173.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 344 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $702,377.99. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $702,377.99. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $1,500,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 216,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,486,810.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $128.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.40. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.94 and a 1-year high of $160.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.10. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EXPE shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com raised Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their target price on Expedia Group from $133.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.12.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EXPE

Expedia Group Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.