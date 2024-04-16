1,829 Shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Purchased by Sapient Capital LLC

Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Airbnb in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Airbnb by 518.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABNB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.58.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $155.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $100.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $158.75 and a 200-day moving average of $141.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $103.55 and a one year high of $170.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.32% and a return on equity of 40.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $97,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 144,931 shares in the company, valued at $23,623,753. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $5,335,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 553,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,866,313.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $97,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 144,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,623,753. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 530,584 shares of company stock valued at $82,637,632. 30.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

