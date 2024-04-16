2,466 Shares in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Acquired by Sapient Capital LLC

Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2,221.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

ACWI stock opened at $106.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $88.33 and a one year high of $110.45.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.