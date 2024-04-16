2,500 Shares in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Acquired by Sapient Capital LLC

Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Ingles Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 717.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 1,066.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ingles Markets Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of IMKTA stock opened at $73.34 on Tuesday. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $72.77 and a 1-year high of $94.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.60.

Ingles Markets Announces Dividend

Ingles Markets ( NASDAQ:IMKTA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IMKTA. StockNews.com downgraded Ingles Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded Ingles Markets from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock worth $607,000 in the last ninety days. 23.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

