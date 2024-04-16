25,355 Shares in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Acquired by Sapient Capital LLC

Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MQ. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marqeta in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Marqeta in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. 78.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MQ opened at $5.29 on Tuesday. Marqeta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.74 and a 1 year high of $7.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.08.

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 32.97% and a negative return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $118.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on MQ. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Marqeta from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Marqeta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.57.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

