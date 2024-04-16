30,444 Shares in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Acquired by Sapient Capital LLC

Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000. Sapient Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of eHealth as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHTH. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in eHealth by 8.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of eHealth by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth in the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in eHealth by 7.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in eHealth by 50.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, eHealth presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of EHTH stock opened at $4.31 on Tuesday. eHealth, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $10.31. The firm has a market cap of $124.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.56). eHealth had a negative net margin of 6.23% and a negative return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $247.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that eHealth, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Employer and Individual. The Medicare segment offers sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans, which includes Medicare advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans to Medicare-eligible customers including but not limited to, dental, and vision insurance, as well as advertising program for marketing and other services.

