33,780 Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Purchased by Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 33,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,746,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.7% of Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 13,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 59,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,173,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $182.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $188.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $131.81 and a 12 month high of $200.94. The company has a market capitalization of $525.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.57 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $294,926.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,873,288.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $294,926.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,873,288.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,020,696 shares of company stock worth $186,794,151. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.