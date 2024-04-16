3,925 Shares in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Bought by Sapient Capital LLC

Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,925 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 36.4% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

Shares of HDB opened at $56.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $52.16 and a 12-month high of $71.39.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

