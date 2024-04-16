43,700 Shares in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Purchased by Sapient Capital LLC

Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 43,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000. Sapient Capital LLC owned about 0.10% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YMAB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 8.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:YMAB opened at $14.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.96. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $20.90.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:YMAB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.17. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 25.26%. The company had revenue of $23.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.72 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Vignesh Rajah sold 1,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $28,282.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,185.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on YMAB shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 12th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.57.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

