46,000 Shares in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,624,000. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Inter Parfums at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IPAR. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums during the third quarter worth approximately $2,199,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 276,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,136,000 after buying an additional 134,243 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,093,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. 55.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPAR opened at $124.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.71 and a 52 week high of $161.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 1.13.

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). Inter Parfums had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $328.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.16%.

In other Inter Parfums news, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total transaction of $37,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas

