70,154 Shares in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 70,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,966,000. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Camden Property Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 60.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Tobam raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 4,166.7% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 175.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CPT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays downgraded Camden Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.29.

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $96.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.02. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $82.81 and a twelve month high of $114.04.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $387.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 111.35%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

