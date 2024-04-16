9,214 Shares in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FOUR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Shift4 Payments by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the first quarter worth about $172,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Shift4 Payments by 21.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 61.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 222,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,753,000 after purchasing an additional 84,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 338.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 24,329 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOUR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.52.

NYSE:FOUR opened at $61.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.91 and a 12-month high of $92.30.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $269.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.85 million. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 27.35% and a net margin of 3.36%. Equities research analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $1,202,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,546,982. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

