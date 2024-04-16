9,601 Shares in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Bought by Sapient Capital LLC

Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,601 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in UBS Group by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in UBS Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 107,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UBS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

UBS Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UBS opened at $28.42 on Tuesday. UBS Group AG has a 52-week low of $18.71 and a 52-week high of $32.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.11.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The bank reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 43.70%. UBS Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.228 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This is a boost from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 0.82%. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.00%.

UBS Group Profile

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.