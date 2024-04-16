A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) Insider Stuart Lorimer Sells 52,599 Shares of Stock

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG – Get Free Report) insider Stuart Lorimer sold 52,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 570 ($7.10), for a total transaction of £299,814.30 ($373,228.31).
Stuart Lorimer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, April 5th, Stuart Lorimer sold 8,352 shares of A.G. BARR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 584 ($7.27), for a total transaction of £48,775.68 ($60,719.13).
- On Wednesday, February 7th, Stuart Lorimer purchased 27 shares of A.G. BARR stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 542 ($6.75) per share, for a total transaction of £146.34 ($182.17).
A.G. BARR Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of LON BAG opened at GBX 566 ($7.05) on Tuesday. A.G. BARR p.l.c. has a 1 year low of GBX 446 ($5.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 591.75 ($7.37). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 544.02 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 521.80. The firm has a market cap of £633.30 million, a P/E ratio of 1,664.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.09.
A.G. BARR Increases Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently commented on BAG shares. Barclays upgraded shares of A.G. BARR to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 522 ($6.50) price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.
About A.G. BARR
A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks and cocktail solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, pre-mixed cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit puree, oat drinks, boost drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.
