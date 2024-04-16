abrdn plc (LON:ABDN) Insider Stephen Bird Sells 29,942 Shares

abrdn plc (LON:ABDN – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Bird sold 29,942 shares of abrdn stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 141 ($1.76), for a total transaction of £42,218.22 ($52,555.98).

LON:ABDN opened at GBX 141.05 ($1.76) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 24.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -777.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 150.73 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 162.08. abrdn plc has a 12 month low of GBX 136.20 ($1.70) and a 12 month high of GBX 238 ($2.96).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a GBX 7.30 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.52%.

Separately, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of abrdn in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

