adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDDF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,631,900 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the March 15th total of 1,754,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,331.3 days.

adidas Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of ADDDF stock opened at $217.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.02. adidas has a 1-year low of $157.95 and a 1-year high of $233.10.

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear, apparel, and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand; golf footwear and apparel under the adidas Golf brand; and outdoor footwear under the Five Ten brand.

