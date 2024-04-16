adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDDF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,631,900 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the March 15th total of 1,754,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,331.3 days.
adidas Stock Up 4.0 %
Shares of ADDDF stock opened at $217.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.02. adidas has a 1-year low of $157.95 and a 1-year high of $233.10.
About adidas
