Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 29,994.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308,348 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $12,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,625,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,363,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,574,983 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $849,037,000 after buying an additional 3,740,495 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in TC Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,122,704 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $681,525,000 after buying an additional 128,168 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 70.5% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 16,540,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $569,058,000 after acquiring an additional 6,840,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $519,894,000. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on TC Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

TC Energy stock opened at $36.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $32.51 and a 52-week high of $42.49. The firm has a market cap of $36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.97.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. TC Energy had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. On average, research analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.714 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.93%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 139.41%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

