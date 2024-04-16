Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 58.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,987 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 45,373 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.23% of Arrow Electronics worth $15,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter worth about $230,362,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,602,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 317.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 538,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,859,000 after purchasing an additional 409,810 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 67.2% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 946,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,527,000 after purchasing an additional 380,383 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 42.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,164,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,244,000 after purchasing an additional 349,561 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Arrow Electronics news, CAO Yun Sung Cho sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.22, for a total transaction of $86,625.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,818.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Yun Sung Cho sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.22, for a total value of $86,625.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,818.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 1,495 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $180,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,791. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,134 shares of company stock worth $488,795 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

ARW stock opened at $123.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.07. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.51 and a 52-week high of $147.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.41.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.26. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

