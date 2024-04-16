Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $14.70 Million Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,803 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.09% of CMS Energy worth $14,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMS. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 2.9% in the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 3.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in CMS Energy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CMS shares. UBS Group lowered CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.55.

CMS Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $57.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.38. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $49.87 and a 1-year high of $63.76.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 68.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $202,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,985,144.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Profile

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Articles

