Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 735,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 64,086 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.46% of Virtu Financial worth $14,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRT. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 1,867.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Virtu Financial by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 98,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 13,633 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter worth $389,000. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 83,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 3,358 shares during the period. Finally, 1834 Investment Advisors Co. lifted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 913.6% during the 4th quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 306,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,205,000 after buying an additional 276,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ VIRT opened at $20.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $21.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.40.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.13). Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $535.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VIRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Virtu Financial from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

Read Our Latest Report on Virtu Financial

Insider Transactions at Virtu Financial

In related news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.21 per share, with a total value of $810,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 584,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,468,779.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 44.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.