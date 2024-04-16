Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,989 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,409 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Boise Cascade worth $12,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,609,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $459,180,000 after acquiring an additional 191,595 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,673,313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $481,538,000 after purchasing an additional 43,896 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Boise Cascade by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,124,951 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,403,000 after purchasing an additional 43,014 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Boise Cascade by 13.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,820,000 after purchasing an additional 178,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,466,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,207,000 after buying an additional 7,651 shares during the period. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BCC stock opened at $149.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.66. Boise Cascade has a one year low of $64.39 and a one year high of $154.67.

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.60%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BCC shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Boise Cascade from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com lowered Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.00.

In other news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 11,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total transaction of $1,546,263.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,596,564.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

