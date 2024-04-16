Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 7,148 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,148 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.25% of Balchem worth $12,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCPC. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Balchem by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 121,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,075,000 after buying an additional 7,973 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Balchem by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 51,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,662,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Balchem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $465,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Balchem by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 225,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,947,000 after purchasing an additional 55,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Balchem by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 13,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 5,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Balchem news, SVP Michael Robert Sestrick sold 11,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.21, for a total transaction of $1,700,631.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,022.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO William A. Backus sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.73, for a total transaction of $2,320,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,183.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Robert Sestrick sold 11,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.21, for a total transaction of $1,700,631.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,022.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,630 shares of company stock valued at $11,843,249. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BCPC opened at $146.76 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.31 and its 200 day moving average is $139.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 43.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.12. Balchem Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.74 and a fifty-two week high of $159.52.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $228.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.66 million. Balchem had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

