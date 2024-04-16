Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Trims Stock Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,535 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.28% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $15,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BFAM. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 17.8% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 646,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,640,000 after buying an additional 97,548 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,590,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 154,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,598,000 after acquiring an additional 17,082 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $54,890,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BFAM shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.38.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Trading Down 2.6 %

BFAM opened at $106.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 83.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.65 and a 12-month high of $119.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.53.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $615.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.63 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,500 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,911,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,500 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,253 shares in the company, valued at $3,911,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 15,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.77, for a total value of $1,779,362.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,983 shares in the company, valued at $10,237,365.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,996,191. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.