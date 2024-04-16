Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,971 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 16,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 5,162 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 75,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,590,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 19,153 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $174.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.61.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $154.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.63 and a 1 year high of $160.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total transaction of $127,648.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,043.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $94,769.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,009,032.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total transaction of $127,648.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,043.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 251,339 shares of company stock valued at $36,033,907 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.