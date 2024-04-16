Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,544,386 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 302,263 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.1% of Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $634,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Redburn Atlantic lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.61.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $154.86 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.63 and a 1 year high of $160.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total value of $3,198,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,400,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,163,148.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,339 shares of company stock valued at $36,033,907 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

