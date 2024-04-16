Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Trust Co. of Oklahoma

Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,340 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.3% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 21.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,686,000 after acquiring an additional 13,060 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $322,956,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 24.8% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.43.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total transaction of $76,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,960,816.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total transaction of $76,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,960,816.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.73, for a total value of $632,555.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 512,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,688,826.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,214,010 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,874,846. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $183.62 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.15 and a twelve month high of $189.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.32, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

