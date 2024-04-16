Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,380 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Aramark worth $4,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Aramark by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 96,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 21,782 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Aramark by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 141,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 27,522 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Aramark by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 69,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Aramark during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Aramark during the 4th quarter valued at $751,000.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Aramark from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.04.

Shares of NYSE:ARMK opened at $31.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.92. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $23.95 and a fifty-two week high of $33.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 13.45%. Aramark’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Aramark’s payout ratio is 15.90%.

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

