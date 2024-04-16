Argan (NYSE:AGX) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday after StockNews.com upgraded the stock from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating. Approximately 80,705 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 67,007 shares.The stock last traded at $59.36 and had previously closed at $59.77.

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Argan from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Argan

Argan Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Argan by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,094 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Argan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Argan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $340,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Argan by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Argan by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.79 and a 200-day moving average of $46.72. The firm has a market cap of $787.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.49.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $164.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.05 million. Argan had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 5.64%. Argan’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS.

Argan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Argan’s dividend payout ratio is 50.21%.

About Argan

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

