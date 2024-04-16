Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 112.3% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 38.8% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 42.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 48.7% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 22.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Performance

MGY stock opened at $26.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.05. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 1-year low of $18.72 and a 1-year high of $27.33.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Increases Dividend

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $322.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.95 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 31.65% and a return on equity of 21.21%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is presently 25.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on MGY. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.29.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

