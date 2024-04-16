Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Short Interest Update

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the March 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.6 %

ARMP stock opened at $3.23 on Tuesday. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $5.26.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.68 million. Armata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,524.51% and a negative return on equity of 280.95%. Sell-side analysts predict that Armata Pharmaceuticals will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Armata Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 31,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

About Armata Pharmaceuticals

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates include AP-SA02 for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia; AP-PA02 for Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and AP-PA03 for the treatment of pneumonia.

Featured Stories

