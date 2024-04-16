Bell Bank Sells 2,081 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bell Bank lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,291 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,081 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,263 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 14,613 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 71,576 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 705,065 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,628,000 after purchasing an additional 26,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,214,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,214,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,239,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,214,010 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,874,846. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $183.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $176.60 and its 200 day moving average is $155.79. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.15 and a 1 year high of $189.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 63.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.43.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

