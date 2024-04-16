Bleakley Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 879 Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth $112,490,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 864,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,743,000 after buying an additional 298,727 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 7,194.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 241,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,551,000 after buying an additional 237,843 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 738,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,355,000 after acquiring an additional 147,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 229.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 154,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,381,000 after acquiring an additional 107,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SNA. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Snap-on currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.00.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.48, for a total value of $6,759,804.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 742,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,420,264.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $209,904.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,988.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.48, for a total value of $6,759,804.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 742,383 shares in the company, valued at $213,420,264.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,368 shares of company stock worth $13,399,449. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNA opened at $285.83 on Tuesday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $238.90 and a 12-month high of $298.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $284.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.04.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.09. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

