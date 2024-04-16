Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $234,000 Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get CF Industries alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in CF Industries by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in CF Industries by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in CF Industries by 367.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 101,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,007,000 after purchasing an additional 79,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in CF Industries by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CF shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $87.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group downgraded CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on CF Industries from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.20.

CF Industries Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $78.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.84. The stock has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.03. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.08 and a 52-week high of $87.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.81.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12). CF Industries had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 25.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,442,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CF Industries

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.