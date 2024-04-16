Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $297,000 Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,612 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get UBS Group alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth about $2,380,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Traveka Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000.

UBS Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE UBS opened at $28.42 on Tuesday. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $18.71 and a fifty-two week high of $32.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.11.

UBS Group Increases Dividend

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The bank reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.18). UBS Group had a net margin of 43.70% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. UBS Group’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.228 dividend. This is a positive change from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a yield of 0.82%. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UBS. StockNews.com raised shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UBS Group

UBS Group Profile

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.