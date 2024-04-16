Bleakley Financial Group LLC Increases Stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CDAY. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM in the first quarter valued at approximately $366,250,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 4,203.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 759,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,508,000 after buying an additional 741,499 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 377.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 822,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,204,000 after buying an additional 649,656 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 1,680.3% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 355,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,056,000 after buying an additional 335,868 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 8.9% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,924,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,295,000 after buying an additional 321,396 shares during the period.

Ceridian HCM Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CDAY opened at $60.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.62 and a 52-week high of $79.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.85. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,021.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Friday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ceridian HCM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ceridian HCM

About Ceridian HCM

(Free Report)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.