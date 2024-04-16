Bleakley Financial Group LLC Invests $224,000 in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 313,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,310,000 after purchasing an additional 51,668 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 86,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 30,497 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 321.3% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 112,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after purchasing an additional 86,043 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 29,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

BATS:COWZ opened at $55.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.03.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

