Bleakley Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TXG. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at 10x Genomics

In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $130,725.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 847,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,275,930.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,821 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $130,725.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 847,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,275,930.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 2,613 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $121,086.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 283,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,116,954.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,959 shares of company stock worth $592,806. Corporate insiders own 10.65% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Stock Performance

Shares of TXG stock opened at $32.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 1.90. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.68 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $183.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.73 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 41.17% and a negative return on equity of 28.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TXG. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.88.

10x Genomics Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Further Reading

