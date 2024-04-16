Bleakley Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter valued at $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.11.

Insider Activity at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total value of $219,765.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,730,437.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 49,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total value of $7,138,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,209,208.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total value of $219,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,730,437.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,568 shares of company stock valued at $8,067,487. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:BAH opened at $142.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.89, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.53. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $89.80 and a 1-year high of $150.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.51.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 65.31% and a net margin of 3.96%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 65.81%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

