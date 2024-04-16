Bleakley Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 19,056 VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in VanEck BDC Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 415.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

BIZD stock opened at $16.14 on Tuesday. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $16.94. The firm has a market cap of $680.62 million, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.34 and its 200-day moving average is $16.02.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Profile

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

