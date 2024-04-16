Blossom Wealth Management Acquires New Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Blossom Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Strategies LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 11,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 28,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,474,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $9,281,969.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 141,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,099,078.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Johnson & Johnson news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $96,142.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,099,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,810,030.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $9,281,969.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,099,078.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.31.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $147.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $144.95 and a 12-month high of $175.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.27% and a net margin of 37.79%. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

