Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Holdings Raised by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 178.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAH. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 142.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 48,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,200,000 after acquiring an additional 28,459 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 24,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 108,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth about $127,450,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $142.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $89.80 and a 52 week high of $150.59.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 65.31% and a net margin of 3.96%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 1,500 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $219,765.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,730,437.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 49,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total transaction of $7,138,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 557,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,209,208.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 1,500 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total value of $219,765.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,730,437.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,568 shares of company stock valued at $8,067,487 in the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

